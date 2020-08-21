Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 558,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $9,747,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the first quarter valued at $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $198.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

