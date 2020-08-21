Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $28.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 999,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,922. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 104.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $11,792,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.