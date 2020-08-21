Linde (LIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Linde (NYSE: LIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/6/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

8/3/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/3/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/3/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

7/31/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $225.00 to $275.00.

7/30/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/28/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.19. 57,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $251.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.82 and a 200 day moving average of $204.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

