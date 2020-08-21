Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 22,903,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,053,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

