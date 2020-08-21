Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MDT traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,854. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
See Also: Trade War
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.