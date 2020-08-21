Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,854. The company has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

