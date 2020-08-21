Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.16 Million in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,008,000 after buying an additional 15,708,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,901,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. 2,073,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,765. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

