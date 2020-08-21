Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in CVS Health by 32.1% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CVS Health by 42.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after buying an additional 1,942,249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CVS Health by 26.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,395,000 after buying an additional 1,592,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,026,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,285. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

