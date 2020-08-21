Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,037. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.83 and a 200-day moving average of $245.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

