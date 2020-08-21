Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,202,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 398.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.35.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.