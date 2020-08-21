Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

PFE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,775,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,857,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.