Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 495 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.48. 2,479,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. The firm has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $479.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

