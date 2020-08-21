Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

