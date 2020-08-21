Liquidity Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $88,482.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00122009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.96 or 0.01714978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00191122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00146166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.