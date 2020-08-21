Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 42,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 19.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 895,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 410,446 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Livent by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.