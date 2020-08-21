Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 69,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 34.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

LMT stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.57. 995,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,166. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

