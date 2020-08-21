Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Lojas Renner stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Separately, HSBC lowered Lojas Renner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil. The company operates through Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics, and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

