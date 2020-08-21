Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Invests $206,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.87. 1,716,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,928. The firm has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $345.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

