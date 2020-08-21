Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Lowe’s Companies has raised its dividend payment by 63.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,566,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $162.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $156.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.