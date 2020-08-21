LUKSO Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 164.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00009250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $3.51 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.09 or 0.05332603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014458 BTC.

LUKSO Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.