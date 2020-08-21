Macquarie Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,333 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIC. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

MIC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,935. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $114,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

