Macquarie Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,361 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the typical volume of 323 call options.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

