Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,291 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.77. 50,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,990. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,368 shares of company stock valued at $76,862,859. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

