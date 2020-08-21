Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 1,412 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,487. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $479.80. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

