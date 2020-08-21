Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,551. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.91 and its 200-day moving average is $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

