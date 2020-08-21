Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Primerica comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Primerica by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after acquiring an additional 97,968 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 988,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,768 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. 189,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

