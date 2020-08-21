Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,593,810. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $173.93. 56,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.30. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.