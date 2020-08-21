Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.34 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,900,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 544,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

