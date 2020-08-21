Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 60,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.82.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

