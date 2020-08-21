Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.52 Million Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Cabot Microelectronics comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 118.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 67,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

CCMP traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $158.40. 158,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,333. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

