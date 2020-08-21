Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $138.57. 2,761,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809,820. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

