Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after buying an additional 192,425 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after buying an additional 6,843,044 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after buying an additional 8,115,954 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,778,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,305,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,953,000 after buying an additional 733,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,029,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,968. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,996 shares of company stock worth $11,248,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

