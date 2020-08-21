Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $80,259,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,304,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.