Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

DUK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,051. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

