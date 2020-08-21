Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock makes up 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.10% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 99.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,304 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $82.10. 365,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $1,036,589.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,282.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,608 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

