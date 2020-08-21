Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $1.30 Million in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.22.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,023. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $273.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $47,606.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,845. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

