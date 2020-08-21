Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $501,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $40,070,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 307,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,027,489. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

