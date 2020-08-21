Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $539,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 223.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after buying an additional 260,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total value of $810,522.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,777 shares of company stock worth $7,460,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.94.

Paycom Software stock traded down $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,276. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.