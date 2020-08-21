Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $354,000 Investment in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 365.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 802.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,865,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,328,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.35. 21,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.76. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

