Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $800,000 Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.40. 11,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,642. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $328.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

