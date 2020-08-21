Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 481 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $253,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $328,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 27.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.64. 69,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,662. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.15.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

