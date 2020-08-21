Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 754 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

ABT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 179,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The stock has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

