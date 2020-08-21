Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. 43,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.