Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,440 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 80,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 759,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

