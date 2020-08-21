Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,336 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,197 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.81. 471,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.