Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 581 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $667.55. 319,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,627. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $624.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.09. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $676.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

