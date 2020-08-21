Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 595 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. MAXIMUS accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.10% of MAXIMUS worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,634,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 212.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 98,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 219,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.