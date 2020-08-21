Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 943 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. 15,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.