Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Amphenol by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 43,233 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Amphenol by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $62,405,101. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $107.30. The company had a trading volume of 888,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,523. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

