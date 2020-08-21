Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.8% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 504,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,327,000 after buying an additional 165,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.5% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 340.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,007. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $195.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

