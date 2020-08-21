Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.